"They find trust and comfort with you and your dedicated team"
In-House Healing, and no more Outsourcing! Enjoy the benefits highly of top in class Medicare reimbursements.
At Vitality Health Solutions LLC. Health, we are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our patients. We believe in a holistic approach to healthcare, which means treating the whole person, not just the illness or symptoms. Our team of medical professionals is committed to providing compassionate care and personalized attention to each patient. We invite you to explore our website and learn more about the services we offer.
At Vitality Health Solutions we believe that health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of "Vitality" physical, mental, and social wellbeing.
We strive to help our partner practices and their patients achieve this state with Regenerative Medicine and world class healing solutions.
Elevating patient care with cutting-edge biologics. OrthoBiologics and Amniotic Skin Substitutes offer faster healing, improved outcomes, and reduced complications.
Our compliant solutions unlock the potential of these innovative therapies for your practice.
We'll handle compliance, so you can deliver exceptional care with confidence while
We take a collaborative approach to health consulting, working closely with each practice to develop a customized plan that fits their unique patient needs.
📍 Sarasota FL,
Distributing World Class OrthoBiologics and Amniotic Skin Substitutes
Across Florida's Gulf Coast and beyond.
& providing favorable reimbursements to Medical Practices"
"Helping Patients Heal Faster, with compliant solutions, while boosting your bottom line. industry-leading reimbursement (Medicare) support programs.
Resources: https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/lcd.aspx?LCDId=3504https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/lcd.aspx?LCDId=35041
Office: (941)-500-2959 Mobile:(941) 226-3812 Jake@vitalityhealthsolutions.co
They find trust and comfort with you and your dedicated team.
Enhance Patient Care
Heal wounds effectively within your practice, ensuring your patients receive the best care where they feel most at ease.
Our range of Amniotic Skin Substitutes and OrthoBiologics:
Are compliant and clinically proven for their efficacy in promoting superior healing while ensuring providers top-tier reimbursement.